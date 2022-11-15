Police called to Wakefield school this morning
A Wakefield school is understood to have been evacuated this morning after a report of a bomb threat.
By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Nov 2022, 1:15pm
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said there had been a report of “concern for safety” at Crofton Junior School on Slack Lane at 8.45am today (Tuesday).
The spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at the scene and a thorough search of the premises is being conducted.
"Nothing untoward has been discovered.”
Most Popular
Several police vehicles were seen outside the school today.