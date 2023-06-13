News you can trust since 1852
Police concerned for the welfare of missing Wakefield teenager

Police are appealing for information on a teenage boy who has been reported missing from Wakefield.
By James Carney
Published 13th Jun 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read

Islam Hysa, who is 16, was last seen in Wakefield on May 23 and was last spoken to on the phone the following day.

There are concerns for the welfare of Islam, who is around 5ft tall and of slim build.

Anyone with information that may assist officers in locating him is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat, quoting log 0606 of June 6.

