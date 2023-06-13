Islam Hysa, who is 16, was last seen in Wakefield on May 23 and was last spoken to on the phone the following day.

There are concerns for the welfare of Islam, who is around 5ft tall and of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information that may assist officers in locating him is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat, quoting log 0606 of June 6.