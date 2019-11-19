Police concerned for welfare of missing Dewsbury pensioner after night of freezing temperatures

Detectives are concerned for the welfare of a missing Dewsbury pensioner after a night of freezing temperatures.

Colin Vasey, 81, has been missing since Sunday November 17 and he is thought to be wearing pyjamas and a dark blue dressing gown.

With the freezing cold temperatures last night officers are very concerned for his welfare.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Fox of Kirklees CID, said: “We urgently need to find Colin. It was very cold last night and remains cold today and the clothing we believe he is wearing is completely unsuitable for the harsh conditions.

“We urgently need to find him to ensure he is OK and to reunite him with his family.”

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have seen Colin is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1104 of 17/11.