A section of Peacock Avenue was taped off just after 9am this morning and specialist teams were brought in to carefully excavate the surrounding area.

The bone had been found on the pavement.

The bone was seized and initial thoughts are that it is animal remains, but police have said a further examination will be conducted to confirm.