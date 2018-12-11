Police crow about 'indecent exposure' offender in Wakefield

Police say they had to look twice after spotting what they thought was a naked man in a Wakefield allotment.

A patrol team had been heading past the site in the early hours of this morning and thought they had a naked offender in the midst.

But on closer inspection the team found that it was actually a scarecrow, a pretty realistic one at that, facing the fence.

Taking to Twitter, the officer from Wakefield District said: "Just driven passed this in an allotment. I can’t repeat what my partner said about it when she first spotted it!"