Police have issued a warning after 16 motorists disobeyed road laws following a crash on the M1

Three out of four lanes on the M1 southbound between junction 40 at Flushdyke and junction 39 at Durkar were closed yesterday (Sunday).

A car crashed into the central reservation in the middle of the afternoon.

The scene was clear at approximately 5pm.

MORE: Delays on M1 after crash closes three out of four lanes

But it wasn't just a bad day for the driver of that car - as 16 motorists will be fined and have three points added to their licences as they did not obey road signs.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: "When a red X is displayed above a motorway lane you MUST NOT travel past.

"Sixteen drivers are now awaiting three points and a fine for not complying!"

Almost a third of road users do not know what to do when they see a Red X sign displayed, according to a Highways Agency survey in 2014.

A Red X sign is used to identify when a lane is closed and indicates that drivers should move into an open lane to continue their journeys.

They are used on smart motorways and other major routes to help manage traffic and incidents effectively and efficiently.

READ: Two people injured after collision between vehicle and police car

Jamie Hassall, Highways Agency national enforcement co-ordinator, said in 2014: "It is pretty simple – if you see a Red X, don’t drive in that lane.

"If you do, you could collide with a broken down vehicle, or with a traffic officer, emergency service crew or recovery operator working in that lane.

"Complying with the Red X, as most drivers do, means our traffic officers, road workers and emergency services can attend to incidents and reopen lanes more quickly.

"We urge all drivers to play their part in keeping our motorways flowing and safe by taking responsibility for their own safety and that of others."