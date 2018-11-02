Police hit out at 24/7 booze bid in Castleford

A shop’s plans to sell booze 24-hours a day, seven days a week has been told by police that it would ‘bring no benefit to the area’.

An application has been submitted for the controversial licence at the new grocery and off-licence store on Wood Lane in Whitwood.

The owner of Taz Convenience Store says they are making a ‘significant investment’ in the premises which will include high-spec CCTV to help deter any anti-social behaviour.

But West Yorkshire Police’s licensing officer, PC Toby Warden, who is based at Wakefield, has raised objections to the plans for a round-the-clock alcohol.

In a report prepared for Wakefield Council’s licensing committee, he says: “The proposed premises is in a large residential estate which houses both vulnerable elderly people and families which would include young impressionable children.

“The hours applied for in this application will bring nothing of benefit to the area, instead it will increase the footfall and lead to an increase of nuisance whether it being anti-social behaviour, alcohol related crime and disorder or noise nuisance.

“The policing team have also voiced their concerns regarding the proposed application with 24 hours operating times.”

This is supported by Wakefield Council’s licensing enforcement officer, Paul Dean who added: “The applicant’s agent has failed to highlight any proposals within the operating schedule that give any confidence that the operator will prevent a public nuisance.

“The operating schedule is therefore little more than a list of promises with no relevant evidence added to promote the hours requested.”

The application will go before Wakefield Council’s licensing committee on November 12.