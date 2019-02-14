Police in this Caribbean island paradise have been sent care packages of Yorkshire Tea

Police helicopter crews working in the Cayman Islands have posted photos of their Yorkshire Tea care packages.

The crew of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service's force helicopter have been enjoying a delivery of their favourite beverage.





Professional pilots and engineers work with police officers to staff the British overseas territory's only aircraft.



The crew confirmed that although imported Yorkshire Tea can be purchased in the Caribbean country, they also receive it as part of care packages from overseas visitors.



The Cayman Islands' police force was formed in 1907 and has around 350 officers, many recruited from abroad.



The British-governed island paradise is a tax haven that was originally settled by pirates, shipwrecked sailors and deserters from Oliver Cromwell's army in the 17th century. African slaves were later shipped to the territory when the Crown took it over to work for European families.