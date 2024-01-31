Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of 13-year-old Sienna who has gone missing from Selby and could be in Knottingley
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information about the whereabouts of 13-year-old Sienna who was last seen in Selby at around 4pm yesterday (January 30).
The forces said officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen her, or has information about her whereabouts, to contact them immediately.
She is described as white, around 5 ft tall, of "skinny build”, with shoulder length dark brown/black hair, and has a nose piercing.
She was last seen in Selby at around 4pm but could be in the Goole, Humberside, Knottingley or broader West Yorkshire areas.
Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
North Yorkshire Police asked for witnesses to call please dial 999 if there is an immediate sighting.