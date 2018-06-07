Police investigate fatal house fire in Castleford

A woman has died in a house fire at Castleford this morning.

Emergency services were called after getting reports just before 9am today (Thursday).

The woman who lived at the property, on Westfield Avenue suffered "significant injuries" and was later pronounced dead, police said this afternoon.

She was the only person present in the house at the time of the fire and while enquiries are still ongoing to establish the circumstances, it is not believed to be suspicious.

DI Dave Rogerson of Wakefield CID said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 6pm yesterday evening and 9am to come forward to speak to the police."

Contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing police log 0380 of June 7 if you have any information.