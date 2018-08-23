Police investigation after a man is found seriously injured in the road in Dewsbury

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was found lying injured in the street in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Huddersfield Road at the junction between Ravensthorpe Gyratory and Church Street in Dewsbury at 1am today (Thursday).

Initial enquiries showed that the man has been in collision with a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A spokesperson said: "Enquires are continuing into the collision and anyone who saw the circumstances leading up to the incident or the vehicle involved is asked to call police on 101 or use the webchat facility on the website quoting log 68 of 23/08."