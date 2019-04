A police officer and woman were two people injured in a crash on Thornes Road last night.

Police were called at 7.06pm last night to a report of a collision involving a marked police car and another vehicle.

A male officer in the police vehicle was taken to hospital and a woman in the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for a couple of hours while emergency services deal with the incident and was reopened shortly before 9.30pm.

*Updates to follow.