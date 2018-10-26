Police patrol cars vandalised outside station

Two police cars were vandalised while parked outside a police station.

Vandals approached the patrol cars on motorbikes and caused damage to the windows of the vehicles as they were parked outside South Kirkby Police Station last night (Thursday).

The incident happened between 6.26pm and 6.36pm.

Anyone with any information on the vandalism is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 1010 or using their online contact form, quoting reference numbers 13180535977 and 13180535978.