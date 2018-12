Police are trying to trace a man from Leeds who has gone missing.

Officers say they are "concerned for the welfare" of Andrew McManus, from Rothwell.

He is believed to have travelled to Wakefield, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

Mr McManus was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap and a black, leather bomber jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1187 December 10.