Police searching for wanted man around Knottingley. Have you seen him?

A man who is wanted by police may be in the Knottingley or surrounding areas.

Matthew Maragh (29) from Knottingley is wanted on warrant and has been for several weeks. A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and police are appealing for the public'c help in tracking him down.

Insp Paul Sullivan of the Wakefield Neighbourhoods East, said: “We have conducted a number of enquiries to locate Matthew Maragh and are appealing for help from the public to locate him.

“We do still believe he may be around Pontefract or Knottingley."

anyone who has information about him should contact Wakefield District Police on 101 quoting reference number: 13170577915 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.