Police spend second day searching a Wakefield home
POLICE are searching a house and the garden of a house in Wakefield.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 8:28 pm
Officers have been at the property on Waterton Road, Lupset, since at least Saturday afternoon.
And they are still at the scene today.
Uniformed and plain clothes officers are carrying out searches both inside the house and in the back garden.
There is also a pile of broken furniture stacked up in the front garden.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted but have yet to give any details.