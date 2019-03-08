£160K refit for Thornes Park tennis courts

Tennis lovers will be playing on newly refurbished courts at Thornes Park in just a matter of weeks.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, has confirmed that a £160,000 refit will see almost 3,500 square metres of new playing surface, new sport fencing and court dividers and the installation of six new nets.

The work is being funded through community funding streams from which ward councillors can propose projects for funding.

Coun Jeffery said: “Local ward councillors were very keen to see the facilities improved for the local community and everyone who visits the park.

“Coun Michael Graham has led the way in securing this funding. Community funding streams provide a great opportunity to get additional support for projects that will make a real difference to our communities and I encourage people to get in touch with their ward councillors.”

One of the community funding streams is the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

The CIL is a charge per square metre on new developments, which is paid by the developers and landowners. The charges apply to new residential developments, retail warehouses and large supermarkets.

Wakefield Council allocates 25% of the CIL to the neighbourhoods where it is raised – this element is called the Neighbourhood Fund.

Currently, if there is no parish or town council in place in the area, the council will work with the communities to identify opportunities to improve or develop infrastructure.