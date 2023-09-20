Andrea Jenkyns MP: A welcome re-evaluation of net zero policies

For years, I have been advocating for a balanced and common-sense approach to our net-zero goals. Photo: AdobeStock

Andrea Jenkyns MP writes: By reducing our reliance on international energy sources and developing a self-sustaining energy infrastructure, we can significantly diminish the risk of being drawn into international conflicts over energy resources, as we have witnessed in situations like the war in Ukraine.

Energy independence not only bolsters our national security but also shields us from the volatility of global energy markets, where price fluctuations can have a domino effect on our economy and everyday lives.

It's a strategic move that not only ensures a stable and secure energy supply but also promotes long-term resilience in the face of global uncertainties, fostering a more secure and prosperous future for the UK.

In a recent announcement the Prime Minister has hinted at a re-evaluation of the government's ambitious net-zero policies. These policies, aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, have been a cornerstone of the UK's commitment to Net Zero. However, the proposed shift in approach has ignited a passionate debate about the economic and social ramifications of such a monumental undertaking.

For years, I have been advocating for a balanced and common-sense approach to our net-zero goals. It's not a matter of dismissing the importance of environmental sustainability but rather questioning the means by which we achieve it. The concerns I have raised have largely revolved around the disproportionate burden placed on the working classes, who have been saddled with the financial costs of these ambitious policies.

Net-zero initiatives require significant investments in renewable energy, infrastructure, and green technologies. The British taxpayer should not be left to bear the brunt of the costs, as this approach risks exacerbating economic inequality and leaving many struggling to make ends meet. It should not be the case that working classes are paying for the middle classes electric cars.

One alternative worth exploring is the responsible utilization of our domestic resources, such as North Sea Oil. North Sea Oil has the potential to provide a more cost-effective energy solution for the taxpayer, reducing the financial burden on households and allowing for a smoother transition to renewable energy.

We must prioritise the well-being of all citizens, ensuring that the path to a sustainable future is not paved with financial hardship for the working classes. A balanced strategy, which considers the economic realities and harnesses our domestic resources responsibly, can achieve both environmental sustainability and economic prosperity.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister's proposed re-evaluation of net-zero policies is a welcome change to the constant green rhetoric we have had forced down our throats.