Andrea Jenkyns MP: Addressing illegal immigration and taking control of UK borders

Migrants arrive at Dover port after being picked up in the channel by the border force. Photo: Getty Images

Andrea Jenkyns MP writes: The arrival of undocumented migrants on UK shores not only raises concerns about national security but also places significant strains on public resources.

It's time for the UK to seize the opportunity to assert control over its borders and reevaluate its approach to illegal immigration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undoubtedly, immigration is a complex and multifaceted issue. It's important to recognize that legal immigration has been a cornerstone of the UK's development and prosperity. However, the subject of illegal immigration requires attention due to the strain it places on public resources, particularly when migrants are temporarily housed in accommodations such as hotels at the taxpayers' expense. This raises valid concerns about fairness and the proper utilization of public funds.

Leaving the EU has granted the UK greater sovereignty over its borders. This newfound control should not be taken lightly. The ability to determine who enters the country is a privilege that carries immense responsibility. It is crucial to strike a balance between compassion and security, ensuring that genuine asylum seekers find refuge while also safeguarding the nation's integrity.

To this end, there is a growing call for the UK to reassess its relationship with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and take further steps to exercise its autonomy over immigration policies. While the ECHR has played an important role in safeguarding human rights across Europe, some argue that its application to immigration matters has hampered the UK's ability to manage its borders effectively. I have joined teams with the Conservative Post to create a petition, advocating for the UK to leave the ECHR in relation to immigration matters.

The term "illegal immigration" encapsulates not only the journey of migrants but also the policy landscape that either encourages or discourages such activities. As the UK charts its course in a post-EU era, it must establish comprehensive policies that address the issues of immigrants making the dangerous journey across oceans and tackling migrant smugglers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crucially, tackling illegal immigration necessitates international collaboration. While asserting control over borders is a sovereign prerogative, cooperation with neighbouring countries is vital, such as France who have for years recognised the issue but seen it as not their problem. This can involve sharing intelligence, coordinating search and rescue efforts, and addressing the underlying issues that prompt people to undertake dangerous journeys in the first place.

In conclusion, illegal immigration is a challenge that requires a multifaceted approach, considering both security concerns and humanitarian considerations.