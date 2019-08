Attempts will be made to build five new homes on land at Methley.

A planing application has been submitted to Leeds City Council to build a bungalow and four terraced homes on land at Station Road.

Situated next to a level crossing, each home would have two bedrooms with two bedrooms and be “suitable for first-time buyers”.

The site is classed as brownfield and the applicant, who already lives on the land, says it should therefore be considered for re-development.