A microbar could open in Horbury if a new planning application is approved.

According to the application, the unit, at 29 Queen Street, Horbury, was previously used as a Vape shop.

If approved, the microbar will sell "craft and cask beers, coffees and light snacks."

The open plan unit would have a total floor space of 19.43 square metres and would be open 12pm to 11pm, seven days a week.