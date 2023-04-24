Pensioner Douglas Lloyd began a campaign to have a crossing installed on Wakefield Road near the Esso garage.

Campaigners believe everyone in the village should be able to cross the road safely and “live in dignity”.

They said that money had been allocated by Wakefield Council for the crossing but it had since been downgraded to a zebra crossing.

Campaigners in Ackworth are looking to have a puffin crossing installed at a dangerous junction to help blind man Douglas Lloyd and others. Picture Scott Merrylees

They pointed out that would be of no use to Mr Lloyd and he would be unable to see the lines in the road.

He previously experienced a near miss when he was knocked to the floor and his elbow swelled up to the size of a tennis ball.

Mr Lloyd said: "I started going blind years ago but it got to the point where I couldn’t see. I can’t see a car’s length now.

“There are not always kind people there to help you cross the road

"I’m at that age and I don’t want to get run over. I’ve had a good life but I don’t want to get run over.

"There other blind people here also, it’s not just me. And people in wheelchairs or pushing pushchairs who need help to get across.”

A combination of signatures gathered on a petition when Mr Lloyd knocked on doors in the village and online reached around 2,000 in support of a crossing.

Campaigner Keely Knights said more houses were being built and had more still had been allocated to the area for future development.

She said: “That means there’s more cars, more people who need to cross the road and more children so as a resident this is why Dougie has spearheaded the campaign – we need better road safety.

"The campaign is for everyone, the village is changing but there are no safe ways to cross the road.”

A puffin crossing is distinct from a pelican crossing in that the lights that indicate when a pedestrian should walk are at the same side of the road the person walking begins.

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment and streetscene, said: “We take road safety very seriously and understand the concerns of residents in this area.

“We are pleased to say that a zebra crossing close to the shops will be installed on Wakefield Road in Ackworth this year.

"This is the most suitable option based on feedback from a public consultation, and in line with traffic regulations.

"For technical reasons a puffin crossing could not be safely installed at this location.

“Zebra crossings are safe for everyone to use - tactile paving will be laid so that visually impaired people know that the zebra crossing is there, and it is a legal requirement for drivers to stop and allow people to cross.

“Following engagement with local residents and other interested parties, we are considering an option to install a further crossing point closer to Wakefield Road roundabout, with the intention that this could be a puffin-style crossing. Before any decision is made, further formal consultation would be carried out.”