Candidate list for Wakefield by-election drawn up

Residents will go to the polls on June 23 to determine who will be named the city's next MP.

Former MP Imran Khan stood down last month after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy. He has since been jailed.

He had been the first Tory MP in Wakefield in nearly 90 years, having snatched the seat away from Labour in the 2019 general election.

The by-election is on June 23.

The eyes of the nation will be watching as Labour will be hoping to start re-building its so-called 'red wall', former safe seats snatched away in 2019.

However, there are 15 candidates in total:

- Nadeem Ahmed. Conservative Party

- Akef Akbar. Independent

- Paul Bickerdike. Christian Peoples Alliance

- Mick Dodgson. Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative

- Sir Archibald Stanton Earl 'Eaton. The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

- Jayda Fransen. Independent

- Jordan James Gaskell. UKIP

- David John Rowntree Herdson. Yorkshire Party

- Therese Hirst. English Democrats "Putting England First!"

- Christopher Richard Jones. Northern Independence Party - Nationalise Energy Companies

- Simon Robert Lightwood. Labour Party

- Jamie Luke Needle. Liberal Democrats

- Ashley Theo Blue Routh. Green Party

- Ashlea Simon. Britain First - No to Immigration