Castleford sea cadets granted permission to build new premises

Castleford Sea Cadets have been given the go-ahead to build new premises to help cope with demand for places from youngsters.

The group, which uses a prefabricated structure off Wheldon Road, says they need more buildings for the site which was part of the old Fryston Colliery.

Applying to Wakefield Council, they want another two modular buildings placed on the site, one to accommodate the growing number of children, and a second to provide a small kitchenette.

In a statement provided with the association’s application, it reads: “The proposed works relate to the provision of a new modular building adjacent to the existing modular building, to provide the space required for their growing demand and for holding meetings and activities.

“The existing modular building is no longer sufficient in size for their needs. The Sea Cadets provides a number of opportunities for the young people, enabling them to build on teamwork, self confidence, loyalty, commitment, self discipline, honesty and much more.”

The blueprints were approved by planing officers at the council.