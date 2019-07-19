City Fields: 198 new homes approved for new Wakefield estate

The next phase of the City Fields housing development has been approved by planning chiefs.

Permission has been granted for 198 homes at the burgeoning development.

Coun Denise Jeffery.

The whole of the 152-hectare City Fields will eventually be made up of around 2,500 new homes, leisure, retail and business space, a new primary school, health facilities and parkland.

Plans for supermarket, family pub, children’s nursery and a gym are also in the pipeline.

The new homes approved this week will consist of mostly two-storey properties with some two and a half-storey and three-storey homes.

A statement from the developer said: “The proposed layout creates a high-quality development which has housing of distinct character, areas of open space, formal pedestrian routes, affordable housing and structured landscaping proposals.

It continued: “Furthermore, it has been demonstrated through the character study that the scheme will enhance the surrounding area in aesthetic, landscape and ecological terms and the houses will be built to exceptional quality.”

Each home will have an allocated parking space and will also have an electric vehicle charging point.

Prices at City Fields currently range from £199,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Bempton through to £409,995 for a four-bedroom detached Plane.

Meanwhile a £6m scheme is planned for Newton Bar roundabout, which is hoped will help traffic congestion as housing developments north of the city centre continue to expand.

An ongoing arts project called City Fields Dreaming Streaming is underway to preserve pictures and memories of city for future generations as the development grows. At the launch of the scheme, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration Coun Denise Jeffery, inset, said: “The project is very important as it brings people together to consider and share their knowledge of the past and look forward to the future of this new community.”Visit cityfieldsdreamingstreaming.co.uk for more.