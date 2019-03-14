Coun Peter Box: “Are you joining the one million step challenge?”

I have rarely come across anyone who says they’ve regretted going out for a walk to take a break and get some fresh air.

The evidence is growing that being outdoors is good for your physical and mental health.

Whether it’s visiting a park or open countryside, walking is being recognised as one of the best ways to boost fitness and wellbeing and it’s something we can all do.

For this reason, I welcome the council’s decision to make 2019 the Year of Walking in Wakefield, starting from April, to encourage us all to get out more and do more steps.

I try to get out every day for at least half an hour and always manage a longer walk at the weekend.

Like a lot of people, I’m working on increasing the number of steps I take and have set myself a goal of doing 10,000 steps a day.

But I want to do more, so that’s why I’m joining in the council’s ‘1 Million Step Challenge’ over the coming year and look forward to using the new walking app that’s being developed, to reach the goal.

We are fortunate in our district to have some great places to explore on foot, including Pugneys Country Park and Anglers Country Park which are for everyone to enjoy but are especially good for families.

Thornes Park, Newmillerdam Country Park, Sandal Castle and Pontefract Castle are also among the fantastic places to visit in our district, along with the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, where you can combine a walk with looking at the art and sculpture.

During the Year of Walking, the council will be offering sessions to encourage everyone to walk more, from beginners to more experienced walkers including Nordic Walks, historical trails and outdoor trails.

There are hundreds of different walks for all abilities across the district and on www.wakefield.gov.uk/walking there are walking routes and maps to download.

So why do not join me and take up the challenge too? Let’s go out to the parks and countryside and enjoy the great places we have on our doorsteps.

If you’ve got a favourite walking route in the district please get in touch and let me know leader@wakefield.gov.uk