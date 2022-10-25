The plan sparked protests earlier this year when plans were submitted to turn the former Avondale Fisheries, in Thornes, Wakefield, into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for 17 people.

Local councillors and residents objected to the scheme, claiming it would lead to people ‘living like battery chickens’.

Highways officers also recommended that the plan be rejected as it would create a traffic danger due to a shortage of parking in the area.

Almost 200 residents have now contacted Wakefield Council to object to the plan to turn the former Avondale Fisheries into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

Developer Ryan Beaumont has now submitted an amended application to Wakefield Council with a plan to reduce the number of tenants to ten.

The new plan would include building extensions to the ground and upper floors as well as creating two parking spaces on the plot.

The property will be split into two separate self-contained units with their own shared communal areas.

One HMO for five people would be on the ground floor and the second HMO would be across the first and second floors.

The plan continues to attract strong objections, with 195 residents now opposed to the scheme.

Commenting on the amended plan, one resident contacted the authority last week stating: “The revised application is a cynical and rather obvious attempt to progress the original proposals.

“The suggested reduced impact will be negligible.

“The already-highlighted issues regarding parking, vehicular movements and potential road safety concerns all remain, and I would urge the council to block this scheme.”

Another resident wrote: ” I find this proposal abhorrent.

“This is merely a money making exercise without thought or consideration to the area or the local residents.

“The loss of light and space will have a massive detriment on the area.

“I object profusely to this proposal which is merely to make profit for an individual and not in any way designed to address the complete lack of affordable, suitable housing that we have in Wakefield.

“I urge the council to reject this proposal.”

When asked to comment on the amended plans, Mr Beaumont said he had reduced the proposed number of units at the property due to a “highways technicality.”

He said: “It is disappointing to have to go down from 17 to 10 due a fault in the highways and planning system.

“It doesn’t benefit anyone to lose seven potential units but we need the support of highways.”

Mr Beaumont said he had not spoken with residents about the plans but hoped to do so when the application comes before the Council’s planning and highways committee.

Speaking at the time the original plan was submitted, Michael Graham, councillor for Wakefield West, said: “It is a totally inappropriate site. Parking is so limited here as it is.

“People will be living like battery chickens – it is ridiculous.

“The developer is taking advantage of a cost of living crisis, looking to make the maximum profit.