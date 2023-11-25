Balne Lane 'alcohol warehouse' licence application approved after owner assures local residents won't be disturbed

An online retail company has been granted permission to supply alcohol from its base at a warehouse in Wakefield.

Councillors granted a premises licence to Doxa Consulting Ltd after being given reassurances from the owner that new business would not disturb local residents.

A licensing sub-committee heard how the company had been based at the former Bezier printing factory, on Balne Lane, for the past three months.

Four residents objected to the application, claiming it would add to traffic problems in the area and create late-night disturbance.

Owner Chikamso Efobi said the business delivered hampers which are ordered online.

Ms Efobi said the licence would allow for alcohol to be included in the hampers but it would “only be a small part of the business”.

The licence allows the supply of alcohol on a 24-hour basis.

Ms Efobi said products can be ordered at any time of the day but staff worked only between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

She added that there had been no complaints from residents since the business began operating.

Six jobs have so far been created by the venture.

The company has also agreed a number of conditions with West Yorkshire Police, including installing a CCTV system which can be accessed by officers.

All orders made for alcohol would be subject to proof of age checks.