Council tax increase announced to improve frontline policing across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

The police element of Council Tax for 2024/25 was signed off by members of the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel last Friday (February 2) following a meeting with Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.

For the majority of the region’s households, who are in Bands A to C, this will equate to between an extra 17p and 22p a week.

The funding will be used to recruit more Police Community Support Officers (PSCOs) and bring in extra Initial Contact Officers, who answer 999 and 101 calls from the public.

Chair of the Police and Crime Panel, Cllr Eileen Taylor added: “As Police and Crime Panel Members, we live and work within the communities of West Yorkshire, and understand that the cost of living crisis impacts us all.

"We also know that keeping our neighbourhoods safe is important to our residents, and we want West Yorkshire Police to be properly resourced to continue their good work."

A survey on the proposed increase to the police element of council tax launched in December, with 2,063 residents responding.

Of these, 71% said they would pay extra to help protect frontline policing across West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, said: “I’m grateful to the public for backing local investment in our frontline policing services so we can continue to deliver on our vision for a safer, fairer region.