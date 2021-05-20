From left to right: council chief executive Andrew Balchin, deputy mayor David Jones, mayor Tracey Austin and mayor's attendant Rob Smitten.

Coun Austin, who serves as a Labour councillor to the Wakefield North ward and is an ambulance worker, will take on the civic role for the next 12 months.

Duties of the mayor of Wakefield include attending events, acting as an ambassador for the local authority, raising money for charity and chairing council meetings.

They are historically classed as the first citizen of the district.

Accepting her post at the socially distanced ceremony, which was attended by a reduced number of elected members, Coun Austin said: "I'd like to express my gratitude to the council for electing me to the position of mayor at the end of what's been an incredible difficult and different last 12 months.

"While representing our district I promise to do my utmost to live up to the very high standards expected of this position.

"I will make every effort to be an excellent ambassador for this council."

Outwood-born Coun Austin nominated mental health causes Andy's Man Club and the Well Women Centre as her chosen charities, for which she will fundraise during her year in office.

Her son, Dwain Longley, will serve alongside her as consort.

Meanwhile, Pontefract South councillor David Jones has been appointed deputy mayor for the next 12 months.

He will assume responsibilities alongside his wife Annette, who will be deputy mayoress.

They will then be promoted to mayor and mayoress respectively next year.