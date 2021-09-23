Five families already rehomed in Wakefield district after fleeing Taliban in Afghanistan
Five Afghan families have already been rehomed in Wakefield, as part of widespread efforts to take care of refugees fleeing The Taliban.
The families have been given permanent accommodation, and English lessons are being provided to those who need them.
Further numbers of refugees are staying at hotels in the district as they await proper homes.
Last month, Wakefield Council committed themselves to "playing our part" to help look after Afghans who have fled their home country for fear of their lives.
Speaking at a full council meeting on Wednesday, the authority's leader Denise Jeffery said: "We do have some Afghan refugees who are in hotels, waiting to be processed.
"We are hoping to offer them accommodation, working with WDH (Wakefield District Housing).
"At the moment we only have five families settled, but we are expecting to take more.
"The government are helping us with the funding."
Local Democracy Reporting Service