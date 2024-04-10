Flats plan in Wakefield city centre approved despite objection by neighbouring brain injury unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Second Chance Headway Centre objected to the scheme to build ten one-bed flats next to its base in Wakefield city centre.

The centre, on Almshouse Lane, is the district’s main therapy and rehabilitation facility for adults with brain injuries.

Plans submitted to Wakefield Council include building the properties on the first and second floors above empty retail units on Kirkgate, near to the city’s cathedral.

The units were previously occupied by a BrightHouse store and a Polish deli.

Pete Taylor, the centre’s business manager, said construction work would disturb patients receiving treatment at the centre.

Mr Taylor also said a proposed bin store for the new properties is on land currently leased by the centre and would lead to a loss of disabled parking places.

His objection to the local authority said: “The increase in activity during the build and subsequent public access to the rear of our building would be very difficult for our clients.

“It would be busy and make it more difficult to manage security and safety for very vulnerable people.”

Mr Taylor said the flats will overlook a “quiet room” at the centre.

He added: “Our nurses need this this noise and light-controlled space to be quiet when dealing with seizures and the other physical issues of brain injuries.”

Patients are referred to the centre by social services, hospitals, GPs and other health organisations across the Wakefield district.

Nurses, occupational therapists and social workers provide therapy, rehabilitation and support for clients, their families and carers.

Mr Taylor added: “Statutory bodies throughout the district refer and send people to our centre and there is no alternative provision.

“No one has visited or enquired prior to submitting this proposal.”

Planning officers granted prior approval to the application.

A report says: “Whilst the operational needs of the neighbouring rehabilitation centre are noted, it is not considered that a residential use within the city centre would conflict in terms of noise.

“The current space on the first floor could be used for offices or a gym which would bring greater levels of noise.

“Therefore it is not considered the residential use is inappropriate.”

Local councillors objected when initial plans included building flats on the ground floor.

David Pickersgill, councillor for Wakefield North ward, said: “The proposed development is in the main pedestrian precinct in the city centre.

“The precinct was developed and is maintained for use by retailers and people providing services to the public such as cafés, barbers and banks.

“We recognise that changed shopping habits and working patterns are changing Wakefield.

“A number of former office buildings on the edge of the city centre have changed to residential use.

“Were this proposed development also on the edge of the centre, we would be unlikely to object, but this is in the heart of the city.”