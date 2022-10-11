Permission has been granted to allow a developer to build 23 one-bed apartments at the building on Thornhill Street.

The four-storey building was previously occupied by Wakefield Law until 2020.

Wakefield Council has granted permission to the applicant, Tom Danby, to build the self-contained apartments at the former Thornhill House building.

The site is within the Wakefield Sub Regional Urban Area but is not within the Conservation area.

The report states: “The application form and drawings confirm that all the flats have been designed so that habitable rooms will have windows providing natural light.”

No objections or comments of support have been submitted over the application.

Planning permission has been granted subject to a scheme detailing measures for protecting the apartments from noise from nearby commercial

premises has been submitted.