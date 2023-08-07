Giant dragon puppet coming to Wakefield as part of year-long culture and heritage celebrations

It has been revealed as part of plans to mark the Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 celebrations.

Wakefield Council last month gave the go-ahead to the £4.4m project.

It is hoped the scheme will bring visitors and investment into the area.

The Hatchling is a theatrical puppetry and kite flying performance that unfolds over a weekend of events. With a wingspan of more than 20 metres, it is the world’s largest human-operated puppet to fly. Image: Trigger

A key attraction will be a collaboration with Trigger, a live events organisation, which plans to bring its ground-breaking dragon puppet, The Hatchling, to the city.

The Hatchling is a theatrical puppetry and kite flying performance that unfolds over a weekend of events leading up to an “extraordinary finale”.

With a wingspan of more than 20 metres, it is the world’s largest human-operated puppet to fly.

The event is planned to take place over the August bank holiday next year, when the mythical visitor builds a nest before exploring the city.

It then undergoes an “incredible metamorphosis” and takes flight.

The attraction featured in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations outside Buckingham Palace.

Angie Bual, creative director of Trigger, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing The Hatchling to Wakefield in August 2024, in celebration of Our Year and in the Chinese Year of the Dragon.

“This show is created with the support of partners across Wakefield, and celebrates the talent and energy of the people who live there.

“Community engagement and creating opportunities for local people is a vital part of The Hatchling’s purpose, from puppeteering training to help The Hatchling take flight, to working with local community groups to be part of the August bank holiday celebrations.

“The Hatchling isn’t just a spectacle to witness, it’s an experience to get involved in.”

Michelle Collins, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We’re extremely excited to begin to reveal the fantastic activities people can get involved with as part of the programme of culture and creativity we’re planning during 2024.

“Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 will offer something for everyone to enjoy, wherever you are.

“In the run up to 2024 we’ll be working with local people to shape the celebration of our communities so that Our Year is truly inclusive and reflects our unique heritage and identity.”

Other confirmed events include the first major museum exhibition of sculptor Kim Lim’s work since 1999.

It will feature more than 100 artworks alongside extensive archive material at The Hepworth Wakefield.

Theatre Royal Wakefield will host 11 performances by Wakefield Youth Music Theatre in Autumn 2024, along with workshops.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park has planned an exhibition by artist Jonathan Baldock.

The exhibition is inspired by the medieval wooden carvings at Wakefield Cathedral.

Coun Collins added: “Everyone working on Our Year is aiming to create memories that last a lifetime.

“Whether that’s meeting The Hatchling, participating in a community performance, or hearing an inspirational story from our communities.

“Our Year is going to be brimming with opportunities for local people to get involved with and be inspired by.