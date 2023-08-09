Grants of up to £6,000 available to improve shop security in Wakefield and Castleford

Wakefield Council has launched a pilot project, the shop security grant scheme, with the aim of stopping break-ins, vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

A spate of city centre burglaries were reported in Wakefield earlier this year, with some businesses repeatedly being targeted on Wood Street and Northgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premises in The Springs and Lower Warrengate were also hit by crime and anti-social behaviour.

Gyros Bros, on Wood Street, Wakefield, was targeted multiple times by burglars earlier this year during a spate of city centre burglaries

Businesses owners are eligible to receive up to 80 per cent of the cost of improvement works, up to a maximum of £6,000.

Improvements can include installing security shutters, fitting or upgrading intruder alarms and adding CCTV cameras.

Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “This funding means we can help our high street shops be better protected against vandalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a proactive way to make Wakefield and Castleford high streets safer by deterring burglars.

Michael Graham, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration, economic growth and property

“The grants will also support our regeneration plans, to improve our city and town centres.”

The scheme follows on from work to reactivate CCTV cameras across the district.

In March it was revealed that many security cameras were not working at a time when there was a spike in burglaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be eligible for grant funding, upgrade proposals must be a minimum of £5,000.

Due to financial regulations, the scheme cannot pay for retrospective claims.

Any security enhancements already made will not be considered.

Businesses that are currently affected and want to upgrade their security are encouraged to get in touch with the business support team for advice and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding is available until March 2025 or until all the grants have been allocated.

The scheme has received £229,000 from the UK government through the UK shared prosperity fund, part of the government’s Levelling Up agenda, providing £2.6 billion of funding for local investment.