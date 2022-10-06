Wakefield Council’s highways development officers have recommended that plans for the old Avondale Fisheries building be rejected.

A developer applied to the local authority earlier this year to turn the property, in Thornes, Wakefield, into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

More than 150 residents have objected to the scheme since the planning application was submitted earlier this year.

More than 150 residents have objected to the scheme to convert the former Avondale Fisheries property into a 17 bed house share

A letter from the Council’s Highways Development Management states: “The proposal is likely to give rise to road safety and network functionality issues due to lack of on-site car parking, potentially leading to overspill onto the adjoining local roads where there is a lack of on-street space to accommodate the extra demand.”

“If permitted, the proposal would likely lead to an undesirable increase in car parking to the detriment of highway safety, contrary to policy.”

Recommending refusal, the letter adds: “A more favourable outcome may be accepted on a redesign, such as by reducing the number of units, providing some ground floor car parking, and installation of bicycle parking to mitigate.”

Residents expressed their anger when the proposal was first announced in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highways chief have objected to a plan to turn a former Avondale Fisheries building into a house for 17 people.

They claim the development will have a negative impact on the local community and could attract anti-social behaviour in an already overcrowded area.

Objectors say there is already a lack of parking spaces in the area around Avondale Street and Tew Street, describing the proposed number of bedrooms as “excessive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are being backed by local councillors.

Michael Graham, councillor for Wakefield West, said: “It is a totally inappropriate site. Parking is so limited here as it is.

“I think 17 bedrooms in such a small area is no way for people to live.

“People will be living like battery chickens – it is ridiculous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The developer is taking advantage of a cost of living crisis, looking to make the maximum profit.

“It is a monstrosity, it is an abomination, it is ugly and it needs to be stopped.”

Developer Ryan Beaumont said previously that he hoped to meet with local residents to discuss the plans.

He said the building work would be of a high standard and complied with Government housing policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Beaumont said: “Every HMO always has some objections and it is no coincidence that it is always the neighbours.

“It is all about who doesn’t want to see any change.

“We are not thinking about the housing crisis and housing young professionals who are not able to get out of mum and dad’s home.