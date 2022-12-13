A licensing application was approved after the business owner gave reassurances to residents who objected over fears they would be disturbed by noise from the new premises.

Dale Dixon told a Wakefield Council licensing sub-committee hearing: “It is not going to have a heavy metal vibe.”

Mr Dixon intents to open a new venue on Barnsley Road called The Townhouse.

Permission has been given to open a cocktail lounge and live music venue at the premises on Barnsley Road, Hemsworth.

Permission was granted to sell alcohol on and off the premises between 10am and 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, from 10am to 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays and from 10am to 00.30am on Sundays.

The bar can also open until 2am on New Year’s Eve and the day before bank holidays.

Permission was also granted for live music indoors and recorded music both indoors and outdoors.

The licensing hearing was called after two objections were made by local residents.

Mr Dixon told the meeting he already owns two successful bars in the Wakefield district, in Kinsley and Castleford.

He said he worked closely with West Yorkshire Police and had a strict door policy at both venues.

Describing his latest business venture, he said: “It is a chilled out cocktail lounge.

“It will be a place where people in Hemsworth will have somewhere nice to go to and not feel threatened.

“It won’t have be a heavy metal vibe”

Mr Dixon said there was a “zero-tolerance approach” to violence in his venues and management monitored noise levels.

He said live music at the new venue would be mainly acoustic acts and that the premises had been sound proofed.

One of the objectors told the hearing that she had concerns because of the close proximity of her home to the venue.

She said she was a dog breeder and feared that any noise from the venue would disturb the animals, which had a potential to cause more noise for neighbours.

Mr Dixon said his business in Kinsley was located just four metres from a neighbouring property and there had been no complaints during the years.

He added: “We have always been willing to work with residents.