MP raises concern for residents as Boots confirms closure of two pharmacies in Wakefield

The city's MP and a ward councillor say they are concerned for residents who rely on the stores to access prescriptions.

Boots announced last month that it will be closing 300 of its stores nationwide.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood and Stuart Heptinstall, Labour councillor for Wakefield East ward, say the closures have created anxiety among residents.

The Boots pharmacy on Windhill Road is expected to close permanently on October 6.

The pharmacy on Upper Warrengate is due to close on October 7.

Mr Lightwood said he would write to the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) calling for answers over pharmacy provision in the city.

The Labour MP also plans to contact West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), who are responsible for pharmacy provision, to ask how they will ensure there is appropriate access to pharmacies.

Mr Lightwood said: "Many residents rely on local pharmacies for their prescriptions and for ease of access to vital health advice.

“This announcement will cause real anxiety for residents at a time when they are already feeling the pressure of an NHS on its knees.

"People are unable to get a GP appointment and face huge waits in A&E.

"All too often, a local, trusted pharmacist has plugged the gaps in the health services.

“This is yet another example of the Conservatives failing to have a plan for our communities to support our NHS.

"A Labour government will expand the role of the community pharmacy, creating a community pharmacist prescribing service.

"This will enhance pharmacists’ roles and expand their reach in areas like east ward.”

Boots managing director Sebastian James confirmed the Wakefield pharmacy closures.

In an e-mail to Mr Lightwood's office, Mr James said: "Following a review, a decision has been taken to consolidate pharmacy operations and resource in Wakefield with Boots ending the leases on our stores at Upper Warrengate and Windhill Road.

"Team members affected by these decisions will be offered redeployment opportunities to other Boots stores, so we do not anticipate any redundancies."

The Boots pharmacy on Kirkgate in the city centre will remain open.

Mr James added: "We recognise that local customers will be disappointed, but my team will keep Mr Lightwood updated on developments in the coming weeks so that he can inform his constituents."

Coun Heptinstall said: "For decades the residents of Eastmoor, Pinders Heath, College Grove, Primrose Hill and others in the area have had the use of the pharmaceutical services on Windhill Road and Upper Warrengate.

"These closures will have a devastating effect on residents and others who use these essential services.

"Anyone needing these services and not a car owner would have to find a way to travel to other pharmacies.

