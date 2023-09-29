No schools in Wakefield district affected by RAAC concrete crisis, meeting told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Education leaders have been told that a programme of structural surveys are continuing at schools in the local authority area.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was used in buildings between the 1950s and the 1990s and is weaker than traditional concrete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The estimated lifespan of RAAC is around 30 years and, because of this, work now needs to be carried out on affected buildings to make sure they are structurally safe.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RAAC. Photo: Loughborough University

More than 100 schools in England have been told to shut buildings found to contain RAAC unless they put in place safety measures.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Wakefield Schools Forum on Thursday (September 28).

Natalie Palmer, Wakefield Council’s interim service director for property, was asked if a list of any schools forced to close in the district could be made available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer replied: “Currently there are no schools affected by RAAC.

“We have a programme of surveys in place and schools know they are expecting a surveyor.

“We are committed to sharing (a list) where there may be schools that are confirmed at risk.”

Ms Palmer said colleagues had set up a council-wide “RAAC response group” and meetings take place every 48 hours.