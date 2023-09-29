No schools in Wakefield district affected by RAAC concrete crisis, meeting told
Education leaders have been told that a programme of structural surveys are continuing at schools in the local authority area.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was used in buildings between the 1950s and the 1990s and is weaker than traditional concrete.
The estimated lifespan of RAAC is around 30 years and, because of this, work now needs to be carried out on affected buildings to make sure they are structurally safe.
More than 100 schools in England have been told to shut buildings found to contain RAAC unless they put in place safety measures.
The issue was discussed at a meeting of Wakefield Schools Forum on Thursday (September 28).
Natalie Palmer, Wakefield Council’s interim service director for property, was asked if a list of any schools forced to close in the district could be made available.
The officer replied: “Currently there are no schools affected by RAAC.
“We have a programme of surveys in place and schools know they are expecting a surveyor.
“We are committed to sharing (a list) where there may be schools that are confirmed at risk.”
Ms Palmer said colleagues had set up a council-wide “RAAC response group” and meetings take place every 48 hours.
She added: “We are in contact with the schools who might need that support through that forum.”