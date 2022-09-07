Ossett Academy submit plan to build ‘much needed’ floodlit artificial football pitch on school playing field

Ossett Academy has applied to build an artificial grass pitch and changing pavilion with 76 car parking spaces on land at Green Park, in Ossett.

The school’s chief executive says the facility is ‘much needed’ due to a ‘deficit of high-quality sports facilities’ in that area of the city.

It is proposed that the facility will be open from 8am to 10pm on weekdays and 9am until 9pm at weekends.

Ossett Academy has applied to build an artificial grass pitch and changing pavilion with 76 car parking spaces on land at Green Park.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application has so far attracted 29 objections from residents who have concerns about light pollution and an increase in traffic in the area.

It is also claimed that replacing natural grass with artificial turf is “not eco-friendly”.

One letter of objection states: “Not only is the proposed development an eyesore, there would be increased traffic, impacting our ability to enter and exit our home and increased vehicle exhaust pollution in our home.

Ossett Academy has applied to build an artificial grass pitch and changing pavilion with 76 car parking spaces on land at Green Park.

“There would be an increase to light and noise pollution at antisocial hours – car doors, people talking and shouting up until 10am and before 9am.

“And impact to insects, mammals, and birds through loss of habitat and light pollution.”

Fourteen people have written to Wakefield Council in support, stating the new facility will be a community asset providing a safe environment for young people to play sport.

A letter from one resident support the scheme: “This development would be a fantastic addition to the area and support grass-roots sport.

“Young people need access to quality sporting facilities.

“This would also stop the anti-social behaviour happening in the park, such as people leaving litter everywhere, youths drinking alcohol, inhaling nitrous gas and screaming and shouting into the early hours.”

Alan Warboys, Chief Executive Officer of Accord Multi Academy Trust, said: “It has been identified for some time that there is a deficit of high-quality sports facilities at this side of the city, and in particular the Local Authority’s playing pitch strategy identifies a need for synthetic floodlit facilities upon which to play football throughout the year.

“Ossett Academy and Accord Multi Academy Trust have worked in conjunction with the Local Authority, consulting with the County FA and Football Foundation to explore the opportunity to provide some much-needed high quality sports facilities that would be accessible to young people as part of their education within the town, but also to the wider community across the course of the year.”

Mr Warboys added: “The proposals have been outlined in full as part of a planning application that has recently been submitted, and we are hopeful that the project will receive strong support from the community given the positive impact that the proposed development would have, and where any concerns may potentially be expressed, these are alleviated by the wealth of supplementary surveys and detail that have been provided as part of the planning application.”