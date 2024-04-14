Ossett named as a ‘banking desert’ to due to lack of financial facilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Figures released by the Labour Party named Ossett as one of 55 “bankless” towns despite government promises that new banking hubs would be set up.

Analysis also found that, since 2022, 388 towns and communities have lost their last bank, or been informed of closure plans.

Labour has pledged to tackle the problem of “ghost high streets” if it wins the general election.

Jade Botterill, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for the new Ossett and Denby Dale constituency, said: “The government’s failure to roll-out banking hubs has left high streets across Ossett and Denby Dale in decline and cut off hundreds of thousands of people and small businesses from the services they need.

“Almost 6,000 bank branches have closed their doors since 2015, but under the Conservatives just 40 banking hubs are operational, despite towns like Ossett being promised new banking services months ago.

“Labour’s plan will bring banking services back to communities like ours, who have seen them disappear over recent years, meaning more people and small businesses across the country will be able to access the services they need closer to home.

“Labour will tackle ghost high streets and ensure that every community has access to high street banking services.”

The number of branches across the Wakefield Council district has reduced by half in the past eight years.

Only Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford now have in-person banking services.

Last year, Halifax bank announced the closure of its branches in Normanton and Ossett.

The announcement led to Wakefield councillors unanimously voting in favour of a motion calling on the government to take action to protect services.

Nearly 6,000 branches have closed since the start of 2015, according to the consumer group Which?

Last August, the government said banks would face fines if they failed to provide free access to cash withdrawals for consumers and businesses.

A planned policy will state that free cash withdrawals and deposits must be available within one mile for people living in urban areas.

In rural areas the maximum distance is three miles.

A voluntary arrangement is currently in place which means every high street should have free access to cash within 1km.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We know cash remains king for many, which is why we have protected access to cash in law – legislating to protect access to cash withdrawal and deposit facilities for people and businesses.