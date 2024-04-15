Plan re-submitted to turn former fish shop in Thornes into a house of multiple occupancy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert the old Avondale Fisheries building into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) were rejected last November.

The Planning Inspectorate said at the time that future residents on the property, in Thornes, would have “unacceptably harmful” living conditions.

New plans for the building have now been submitted on behalf of developer Ryan Beaumont.

Plans to turn the former Avondale Fisheries, in Thornes, Wakefield, into a HMO have been re-submitted. Residents began a campaign to stop the scheme in August 2022

The amended plan is for ten one-bed flats with shared living, kitchen and dining areas.

The plan includes retaining the original main building but demolishing a garage and to construct an extension.

A further two-storey extension is also proposed adjacent to Tew Street.

A design statement says the flats will meet national and local minimum space standards.

More than 200 residents objected to the original scheme, saying the area was already overcrowded with a shortage of parking spaces.

The council’s planning committee rejected the plan in December 2022.

Mr Beaumont made an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate but it was dismissed after an inspector carried out a site visit last October.

The inspector said: “Future occupants would not be provided with the quantity or quality of private outdoor amenity space which they could reasonably expect to enjoy.”

Mr Beaumont originally wanted to house 17 people in the building.

He later amended the plan to build ten flats for 14 people.

Wakefield West ward councillor Michael Graham opposed the plan, saying future residents would be “living like battery chickens”.

Five people have objected to the new scheme since it was submitted on March 27.

One resident said: “Our lovely street does not need this type of property.

“We have no room for it. As we have all said previously, the parking situation is already bad. Water pressure for a lot of houses is already poor.

“Why, again, can this be up for discussion?