Concerned were also raised over drainage at the state of roads around the proposed site in Hemsworth.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee approved the plans in principle but said more thought was needed over the impact it could have on the town’s infrastructure.

Developer Saul Homes will still have to convince councillors with a more detailed planning application before the scheme is passed.

Outline planning permission has been granted for the development at the site of the former Hemsworth Athletics Stadium.

Outline planning permission was granted for the development at the site of the former Hemsworth Athletics Stadium, off Kirkby Road.

Committee member Peter Girt said he had concerns about the development after taking part in a site visit.

He said: “It seems to me that there are going to be a lot of problems here in the future and were are kicking the can down the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outline planning permission has been granted for the development at the site of the former Hemsworth Athletics Stadium.

“There is already a shortfall in school places and it seems to me that there are no provisions in place for that.

“We already know how difficult enough it is to get a GP appointment.

“This is going to put more strain on local schools and GPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are creating problems that a few years down the line are going to be big problems.

“I am just wondering how we are going to deal with that.”

Coun Kathryn Scott said she was concerned over the lack of a children’s play area on the provisional map of the development.

Outline permission was granted subject to conditions which include the developer building roads to the standard of an adopted road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A detailed drainage scheme must also be submitted.

The scheme has been delayed by almost 15 years due to legal action which ended with a Supreme Court ruling.Plans include the construction of bungalows and a range of two, three and four bed houses.

The original plan was submitted in January 2008.

Two residents have objected to the plan with concerns about noise, dust and pollution during construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad