Plan to turn the derelict former Bezier print factory in Wakefield into a church

The scheme also involves opening community facilities including meeting rooms, a café and crèche at the old Bezier factory.

The site was once a major employer in the city but has been derelict for a number of years.

The building is owned by Wakefield-based international aid charity Penny Appeal.

Plans have been submitted to convert the former Bezier print works, on Balne Lane, Wakefield, into a place of worship

Plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Leeds-based Still Waters Church (SWC), who say the development will improve the site and “provide a needed vital community facility”.

The application is for a change of use for the second floor of the four-storey building, on Balne Lane.

The proposal includes making alterations to accommodate the new facilities.

The application says: “This will enable the building to be fit for the applicant’s purposes to provide the community with a facility for leisure, training and worship.”

The plan includes on-site parking for 54 vehicles.

Four full-time jobs could be created if it is approved.

In November last year, councillors gave permission for an online retail company to supply alcohol from a warehouse on the Bezier site.

A premises licence was granted to Doxa Consulting Ltd after a licensing sub-committee was given reassurances the operation would not disturb local residents.

A hearing was told the company had been based at the site since August 2023.