Plan to turn the derelict former Bezier print factory in Wakefield into a church
The scheme also involves opening community facilities including meeting rooms, a café and crèche at the old Bezier factory.
The site was once a major employer in the city but has been derelict for a number of years.
The building is owned by Wakefield-based international aid charity Penny Appeal.
Plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Leeds-based Still Waters Church (SWC), who say the development will improve the site and “provide a needed vital community facility”.
The application is for a change of use for the second floor of the four-storey building, on Balne Lane.
The proposal includes making alterations to accommodate the new facilities.
The application says: “This will enable the building to be fit for the applicant’s purposes to provide the community with a facility for leisure, training and worship.”
The plan includes on-site parking for 54 vehicles.
Four full-time jobs could be created if it is approved.
In November last year, councillors gave permission for an online retail company to supply alcohol from a warehouse on the Bezier site.
A premises licence was granted to Doxa Consulting Ltd after a licensing sub-committee was given reassurances the operation would not disturb local residents.
A hearing was told the company had been based at the site since August 2023.
Four residents had objected to the application, claiming it would add to traffic problems in the area.