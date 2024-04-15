Police object to premises licence transfer plan at Durty 'O Dwyers Irish bar in Wakefield city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The force has objected to an application to transfer the premises licence at Durty ‘O Dwyers, on Northgate.

An officer’s report alleges the Irish bar is being “controlled” by a man who has previously been refused permission to open premises in the city.

Last month, Ashley Stockton had an application to open a bar called The Snug Club, on Carter Street, refused by councillors.

Durty 'O Dwyers bar, Northgate, Wakefield

A licensing panel turned down the request over fears that it could add to drink-related disorder problems on Westgate.

A police lawyer previously described Mr Stockton as “not a responsible person”.

Barrister Daniel Penman claimed at an earlier hearing that Mr Stockton had breached licensing conditions on numerous occasions while in control of a bar in Barnsley.

Councillors were handed files which contained media reports of alleged licensing breaches at the South Yorkshire premises.

The articles were said to refer to under-age drinking and violence, an incident where 20 people were charged with serious disorder and another occasion when a member of door staff dealt drugs.

Mr Stockton was again named in police documents relating to a separate hearing over Durty ‘O Dwyers.

Licensing officer Toby Warden described an incident when police visited the premises, at the junction with Cross Street.

They attended the bar with Wakefield Council licensing enforcement officers on February 29.

He said: “During the visit a male known to be Ashley Stockton was seen to be present.

“But as soon as officers entered the premises Mr Stockton got up and walked into the toilet at the rear of the premises.”

Officers then spoke to a second man, Mark Flanagan.

PC Warden said Mr Flanagan identified himself as the manager and stated that Mr Stockton was going to be the licence holder.

The officer added: “During the visit Mr Stockton failed to come out of the toilet to speak to the officers present.”

A police community support officer carried out a second visit on March 7 and Mr Stockton and Mr Flanagan were again present.

PC Warden said: “It is a firm belief of police that Mr Stockton is in full control of the premises.

“There are major concerns regarding Ashley Stockton and his history within licensed premises in other force areas.

“This history brings into question the applicant’s ability to safely manage/run a venue in the night-time economy.

“The fact that Mr Stockton has now chosen not to name himself on the application highlights the concerns of West Yorkshire Police.”

A sub-committee hearing to consider the transfer application was due to be held in private on Thursday, April 11.