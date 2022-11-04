£1m investment to build 3G pitches in Wakefield as part of Football Foundation partnership

Wakefield Council’s Cabinet is to agree the funding to promote sporting opportunities.

A report states that the number adults who are physically active in the district is below the national average.

Sites which have been identified for investment in the latest round of funding include:

New sports pitches are set to be built at four sites in Wakefield as part of a £1m investment to develop grass roots sport.

- A new full size 3G pitch, car park and pavilion at Ossett Academy.

- A full size 3G pitch and improved floodlights at Ossett Cricket and Athletic Club.

- A full size 3G pitch and floodlights at Wakefield City Golf Club.

- Grass improvements and new access and facilities at Ferry Lane playing fields, in Stanley.

The investment should attract match funding between £3m and £3.5m from the Football Foundation.

This funding will see improvements to several existing sites, which will include improving the drainage of pitches and laying 3G pitches.

Pitch improvements, in line with Council’s Playing Pitch Strategy recommendations, have already been completed at Frickley Country Park, [email protected], in Pontefract, Kettlethorpe High School, St Wilfrid’s Academy, Castleford Academy, De Lacy Academy and Hemsworth Miners Welfare FC.

The report states: “Having sites that are at the correct quality, with appropriate supporting facilities for welfare and mixed age and gender participation, is vital to ensure the continuation of the existing levels of physical activity participation.

“Wakefield District has stubborn inequalities and lower levels of physical activity than many other local areas”.

Data indicates that 58 per cent of adults meet the recommended levels of activity in Wakefield compared to an average of 62 per cent across the UK, with 30 per cent of adults in Wakefield being inactive.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “It is important that we continue to identify areas for improvement to encourage participation in physical activity now and in the future.

“We want to help improve the lives of our residents and providing pitches which can host a number of different sports will encourage healthy lifestyles and also increase community spirit.”

Council funding for the project comes from the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is paid by housing and large retail developers and put back into the local community to support infrastructure including sport facilities.