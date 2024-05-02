Sandal Cricket Club is denied planning permission to fell sycamore tree to build new facilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandal CC wants to remove a large sycamore next to its clubhouse on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, to make way for a major expansion.

Club officials say they need new facilities due to success on and off the field in recent years.

Temporary tree preservation orders (TPOs) were put in place on a number of trees close to the playing area in July last year after local residents raised concerns about them being removed.

Sandal Cricket Club, Barnsley Road, Wakefield

The club applied for the order to be lifted to enable a planning application for new buildings to be submitted.

Wakefield Council has refused consent for work to be carried out on protected trees at the site.

A decision notice says: “The tree is a highly visible asset, which makes a significant and important contribution both in terms of landscape and public amenity.”

A report said the tree was found to be healthy when inspected and there were no “foreseeable risks”.

It added: “It is felt that the proposed loss of the tree will negatively affect local levels of public amenity, which would be contrary to the making of the TPO in the first instance.”

A letter to the council from club official Colin Hale said new facilities at the ground were needed due to a growth in junior members.

The amateur club, established in 1874, also has adult teams competing in the Bradford Premier League.

The club has limited space to build and Sport England regulations prevent building new facilities on the playing area.

Mr Hale said: “The club has been a cornerstone of the local community for nearly 150 years.

“We consider ourselves a community club, run by the community for the community.

“We have a thriving and ever growing junior academy with local children aged six and upwards participating in cricket and outdoor activities at no cost.

“We make significant efforts to provide the opportunity for individuals regardless of ability, age or gender to participate in cricket and outside sports.”

The current clubhouse was built by volunteers in 2006 after fundraising by members to replace a wooden shack that was destroyed by fire.

Mr Hale also said: “Our aim from the outset was and is to limit any impact the club’s development has on the local environment as much as possible.

“There is no plan to remove trees unless it is absolutely necessary to do so.