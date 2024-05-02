'Scruffy’ Castleford workshops could be turned into Capri Italian riverside restaurant
The Capri Group has applied to open new premises next to the River Aire.
Plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council to build extensions to commercial units on Savile Road to allow more room for the new business venture.
Capri currently operates 11 fine-dining restaurants and cafés across West Yorkshire.
A statement submitted on behalf of Capri owner, Payman Karimi, said the proposal would “tidy up what is currently a rather scruffy site”.
The statement adds: “The current site is very run down and doesn’t add anything to the local area.
“The overall design approach is to create an attractive, contemporary development and make a positive contribution to the site setting and create a sense of place.”
Access to the new restaurant would be off a courtyard area between Savile Road and the river.
The plan includes the use of the public car park on Church Street, around 80m from the site, for customer and staff parking.
A project to regenerate Castleford is currently underway after the council secured £23m of government Town Deal funding in 2019.
Much of the funding is being spent on a revamp of buildings and open spaces next to the river and in the town centre.
The Capri portfolio includes business in Wakefield, Leeds, Horbury and Mirfield, including Capri at the Vine, Capri at the Containers and Capri Home Dining.
