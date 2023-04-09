After the darkness of winter it’s a joy that spring is now with us. Our parks are looking especially lovely at the moment, with all the vibrant colours that this time of year brings.

We’ve also got more than 30,000 new trees hopefully feeling the spring sunshine. Thanks to all the volunteers who planted them this winter, it’s helping to make our district even greener.

At times it’s felt like a long, hard winter. The cost of living crisis has bitten into family budgets, and I know it’s a very tough time for everyone with rising food prices and energy bills.

Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery.

We’ve been helping more people than ever before. That’s included signposting people to the assistance they are entitled to, with our work helping 290 local households receive over £700,000 worth of previously unclaimed support.

But getting people through this difficult time has definitely been a team effort. I’d like to thank all the voluntary sector and charities for their help in providing warm spaces, food banks, and other lifelines right across our district.

People have really stepped up to the challenge, giving their time, knowledge and skills to help others. It’s this generosity of spirit that makes our district so special. That sense of community and a genuine willingness to help others is inspiring.

If you are still finding it hard, please don’t struggle alone. There is still help out there, including at the Help at the Hub services.

April is a special time of year for many of our Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Sikh residents. Easter, Ramadan, Passover and Vaisakhi are all taking place this month.

I greatly value the contribution our faith communities make to our wellbeing. It is this community spirit that makes our district the great place to live it is. Let’s always remember that we’re stronger together.

