The number of affordable homes across Wakefield district fall short of housing targets, report states

Councillors are to meet to discuss how more affordable housing can be made available across the Wakefield district.

Latest figures show that the number of affordable properties across the local authority area falls short of housing policy targets.

In 2005, the local authority disposed of its housing stock through a large-scale voluntary transfer to Wakefield and District Housing (WDH).

The transfer means the Council no longer has a direct role in the delivery of affordable homes across the district.

It does have an indirect role by delivering planning policy to ensure affordable housing on new development sites.

A report states: “In spite of impressive housing growth across the District, albeit 2020/21 was of course much reduced due to Covid, the number of affordable homes delivered in the last five years has fallen short of both the Local Development Framework target of 394 and the Strategic Housing Market Assessment 2019 target of 646.

“The Council has committed to help bridge this gap.”

There are over 20,000 people registered on the Choice Based Letting Scheme (CBL), which allows people to bid for housing association properties.

The report states that the Council is committed to building 30 per cent of affordable housing on every development by its joint venture company, Bridge Homes.

It continues: “Nevertheless, there is an unmet need for affordable housing and the Council is committed to try and meet this, deliver additional affordable homes at an accelerated rate and where possible meet other Council strategic objectives around sustainability and providing housing options for vulnerable people.

“The Committee have requested an update on the Council’s ambition around directly influencing the accelerated delivery of affordable housing.”